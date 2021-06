Professional and amateur boxing coaches are teaching skills.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo 4 Boxing is presenting a weeklong mini boxing camp for kids ages 10-17.

Toledo area professional and amateur boxing coaches will be in attendance to teach skills to youth. The camp is every day this week at Smith Park, 1100 Fernwood Ave.

Lunch will be provided. To register for the free camp, call 419-214-0775 or email toledoboxing4@gmail.com.