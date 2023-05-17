Free Wi-Fi now available at Tiffin's largest park

To sign on, visitors simply choose the Community Connect network and watch a 30-second advertisement to gain internet access.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Residents and visitors to Tiffin are now able to access free Wi-Fi at the city's largest park: Hedges-Boyer Park.

A partnership between Tiffin and local Bascom Communications struck the deal for the southeast Tiffin park off of Coe Street.

The idea began as a way to offer free internet to visiting athletic teams and festival and concertgoers.

The city helped to fund the fiberoptic cable with Heidelberg University.

To sign on, visitors simply choose the Community Connect network and watch a 30-second advertisement to gain internet access. After that, anyone in the park, which is over one-million square feet, can use the Wi-Fi.

"By having this connectivity piece, people can Facetime, they can share live photos with family members and friends that maybe they couldn't have before because our service, our cell service isn't the greatest on this side of the park," Tiffin Parks and Recreation Director Bryce Kuhn said.

There are also plans to in place to offer free Wi-Fi at other city parks in Tiffin, city representatives said.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.