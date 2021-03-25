The deadline to file is now May 17. Hundreds of residents across Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties still have time to get help filing their taxes for free.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You still have time to do your taxes! And, even better - there's help still available for free.

With "Tax Day" now delayed to May 17, hundreds of residents across Lucas, Ottawa and Wood County still have time to file their taxes for free with United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Toledo (LISC).

“We are here to help people navigate the complex process of filing taxes. By offering this service for free, we can allow folks to keep their full refund, which often-times saves a person or family from going into poverty,” Shaulonda Jones, program assistant at LISC Toledo said.

Each tax season, UWGT and LISC come together to offer individuals and families the opportunity to file their taxes in-person, at no cost, with the help of a Volunteer Income Tax Assistant for what the two organizations call Free Tax Prep. To qualify for an in-person filing, your income must be less than $57,000 a year.

With Tax Day being delayed until May 17, this gives you plenty of time to file your taxes for free, with the help of United Way and @TTownLISC.



UWGT has already filled most in-person tax filing appointments at participating LISC sites, however, there are virtual appointments still available, where individuals can file their taxes with the online help of a Volunteer Income Tax Assistant. To schedule a virtual appointment, call 567-585-0469 or email FOC@promedica.org. You need a computer, an email address and access to internet / Zoom.

UWGT also wants to remind community members that MyFreeTaxes.com is available online, to anyone with a device or internet connection, no matter your yearly income. This is ideal for individuals comfortable filing their taxes independently.