Salty, chewy and FREE? It’s National Pretzel Day!

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating the day of recognition with free pretzels and a chance to win free pretzels for a year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — What is salty, chewy and a little cheesy? A soft pretzel! In honor of National Pretzel Day Auntie Anne’s is rolling out this delicious snack for free.

On Monday only Auntie Anne’s fans can enjoy one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on National Pretzel Day. Just sign up through the Pretzel Perks app to receive and redeem the offer in-store. No purchase necessary.

In addition to free pretzels on Monday, Auntie Anne’s will be extending the celebration through the end of the week with the following offers:

Free prizes: Auntie Anne’s will be hosting contests on Instagram from April 26-30. Five winners will be selected daily to win free pretzels for a year just by commenting on the post.