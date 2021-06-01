Free movie nights returning to Promenade Park this summer in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free outdoor movies are returning to Promenade Park this summer.
ProMedica announced a series of movie nights Tuesday with a contactless check-in system, security checkpoint, hand sanitizing stations and social distance markers. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people.
Throwback movie lineup:
The Goonies - June 17
Jurassic Park - July 15
Men in Black - Aug. 12
Music by Book That DJ, food trucks and a beverage garden start at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7.
Family movie lineup:
June 19 - Frozen
June 26 - The Lion King
July 17 - Beauty and The Beast
July 31 - Cars
Aug. 14 - Aladdin (6:30 p.m.)
Laurel's Princess Party photo meet and greet, food trucks, and music start at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7.