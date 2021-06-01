Free movie nights returning to Promenade Park this summer in Toledo

ProMedica announced several throwback and family movies Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free outdoor movies are returning to Promenade Park this summer.

ProMedica announced a series of movie nights Tuesday with a contactless check-in system, security checkpoint, hand sanitizing stations and social distance markers. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people.

Throwback movie lineup:

The Goonies - June 17

Jurassic Park - July 15

Men in Black - Aug. 12

Music by Book That DJ, food trucks and a beverage garden start at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7.

Family movie lineup:

June 19 - Frozen

June 26 - The Lion King

July 17 - Beauty and The Beast

July 31 - Cars

Aug. 14 - Aladdin (6:30 p.m.)