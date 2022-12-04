Free legal advice clinics start today in Toledo

The Ohio Justice Bus is coming to the Sanger branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to give advice on legal issues involving domestic relations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free and brief legal advice clinics are coming to Toledo Lucas County Public Library Locations throughout our area.

This is a partnership between the Toledo Bar Association (TBA), the Ohio Justice Bus, and the Lucas County Law Library.

Attendees will speak privately with a volunteer attorney about issues involving domestic relations at today’s clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Sanger Branch of Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

There is no pre-registration, services are on a first-serve first-come basis.

The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal office and technology hotspot that helps provide legal services to Ohioans at no cost to clients.

The Toledo Bar Association will have other brief legal advice clinics planned with the Ohio Justice bus.

Domestic Relations Brief Advice Legal Clinics:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Sanger Branch

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Main Branch

Consumer/Bankruptcy Brief Advice Legal Clinics

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Main Branch