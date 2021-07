The eighth annual health fair is at Wayman Palmer YMCA and has health screenings, free meals and connections to follow-up care.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eighth annual free health fair by UHA Toledo is underway at Wayman Palmer YMCA and offers health screenings for kids and adults.

The YMCA is located at 2053 N. 14th Street.

COVID-19 vaccines are available as are childhood immunizations.