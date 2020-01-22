FINDLAY, Ohio — The Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports is hosting a free gun safety workshop tonight.

This is an annual event that occurs every year for people involved in the 4-H group. However, tonight the event is free and open to the public.

This program goes off a special project book that advisers use to teach the importance of gun safety as a requirement before anyone involved in the group uses guns.

The event at the Ohio State University Extension in Hancock County, 7868 County Road 140, Suite B, starting at 6 p.m.

