TOLEDO, Ohio — There hasn’t been a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Toledo since 2006, when the store on Secor Rd. closed down.
Now the famous doughnut company is coming back to the Glass City.
On Sunday, the company announced they will be giving away 1,800 free Original Glazed Doughnuts to fans at Promenade Park on Summit St. in downtown.
The event started at 5 p.m. and will last until all the tasty treats are gone.
The new store in the Westgate Shopping Village will have their grand opening on Tuesday and will open at 6 a.m.
There is no word on how many each fan can grab at today’s event so it’s recommended you get there fast.
