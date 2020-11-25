Free Disposal Day happening this weekend at Hoffman Rd. Landfill

TOLEDO, Ohio — The last free disposal day for the year is happening this weekend.
The city of Toledo says residents can bring a truck or trailer load of bulky solid waste items for free disposal to the Hoffman Road Landfill on Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A current utility bill and valid photo ID will be required for proof of residency.
Acceptable bulky waste items include: excess trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses, wood waste, scrap metal, etc.
No free commercial disposal will be accepted.
Call 419-936-3077 or 419-936-2020 for more information.