Free Disposal Day happening this weekend at Hoffman Rd. Landfill

The final free disposal date for this year will take place at the landfill from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city of Toledo says residents can bring a truck or trailer load of bulky solid waste items for free disposal to the Hoffman Road Landfill on Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A current utility bill and valid photo ID will be required for proof of residency.

Acceptable bulky waste items include: excess trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses, wood waste, scrap metal, etc.

No free commercial disposal will be accepted.