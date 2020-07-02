TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of children in northwest Ohio will be able to receive free dental care Friday, as part of the "Give Kids a Smile," program.

The goal of the program is to help families who otherwise could not afford dental care for their children.

Along with the free dental care, children will also receive simple teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for children up to and including age 18.

This is the 17th year the Toledo Dental Society has sponsored the program.

Parents are advised to schedule an appointment as soon as possible due limited availability

Below are the locations where the program will be offered:

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - 2138 Madison Avenue, Toledo, Oh. 120 appointments available. Call: 419-241-6215

U.T.M.C. Dental Residency Program, Main Hospital 2nd floor - Clinic 2-1 - 3000 Arlington Avenue, Toledo Ohio | 60 appointments available. Call: 419-383-3504

The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, 2nd floor of Health Technology Hall (The tall building with big "O" sign at the top) - 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, Oh. | 120 appointments available. Call : 567-661-7294.

