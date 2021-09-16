Free dental care available for local kids through 'Give Kids a Smile' program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free dental care will be available for area children whose families otherwise couldn't afford it through the 'Give Kids a Smile' program.
Over the past 18 years, dental professionals in Northwest Ohio have volunteered their time and talents to make sure all children have access to dental care.
Dental hygienists will provide simple teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for children up to 18 years of age.
Appointments this year will be offered on Friday, Sept. 24 and Monday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at four locations in the area.
You are advised to call and make your appointments as quickly as possible as they will fill up fast.
See the schedule below to make an appointment:
Friday, Sept. 24 ONLY
The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio
2138 Madison Ave., Toledo
567-400-2024
Number of appointments available: 120
The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay location
1800 N. Blanchard St., Findlay
419-422-7664
Number of appointments available: 70
University of Toledo Department of Dentistry
2109 Hughes Dr. (Toledo Hospital)
6th Floor Jobst Tower
419-291-7208
Number of appointments available: 74
Monday, Sept. 27 ONLY
The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, second floor of the Health Technology Hall (the tall building with the big "O" sign at the top)
30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg
567-661-7294
Number of appointments available: 50