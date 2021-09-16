Free dental care available for local kids through 'Give Kids a Smile' program

In the program's 18th year, dental professionals will provide free dental care for kids whose families could otherwise not afford it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free dental care will be available for area children whose families otherwise couldn't afford it through the 'Give Kids a Smile' program.

Over the past 18 years, dental professionals in Northwest Ohio have volunteered their time and talents to make sure all children have access to dental care.

Dental hygienists will provide simple teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for children up to 18 years of age.

Appointments this year will be offered on Friday, Sept. 24 and Monday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at four locations in the area.

You are advised to call and make your appointments as quickly as possible as they will fill up fast.

See the schedule below to make an appointment:

Friday, Sept. 24 ONLY

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio

2138 Madison Ave., Toledo

567-400-2024

Number of appointments available: 120

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay location

1800 N. Blanchard St., Findlay

419-422-7664

Number of appointments available: 70

University of Toledo Department of Dentistry

2109 Hughes Dr. (Toledo Hospital)

6th Floor Jobst Tower

419-291-7208

Number of appointments available: 74

Monday, Sept. 27 ONLY

The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, second floor of the Health Technology Hall (the tall building with the big "O" sign at the top)

30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg

567-661-7294