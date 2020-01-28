PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If your car needs a little TLC, you can get a wash for free! Today only, Ultra Car Wash in Perrysburg is offering free car washes all day long. Donations given will benefit the fund for the Perrysburg Rotary Park Pavilion project at Perrysburg Rotary Park.

Ultra Car Wash is located at 12795 Eckel Junction Road, a quarter-mile west off State Route 25 (Dixie Highway). The business is open until 6 p.m.

Usually, a basic wash is $8 at the locally owned and operated Ultra Car Wash, which features soft cloth and high-pressure water, which is designed for luxury vehicles, according to its website.

Ultra Car Wash Excited to celebrate 15 years tomorrow Tues Jan 28th ! FREE Ultra wa... shes all day!! Donations to Perrysburg Rotary. Thank you Perrysburg! Please share to give your friends FREE Ultra washes all day Tues!!

RELATED: Bowling Green auto museum offers more than just a display of retro cars

RELATED: Cars that will not see 2020 production