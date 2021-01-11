Free candy screenings offered in Fostoria after tampered sweets discovered

Police Chief Loreno says only 2 pieces of candy were found to be tampered with.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Finding a needle in their kid's Halloween candy is among a parent's biggest fears, but that was the reality in Fostoria over the weekend.

"It appeared to be sewing needles, and the one was in a Kit-Kat bar. And it was actually protruding out of the bar," said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.

In a Halloween Facebook post that has since been shared more than 16,000 times, Fostoria Police warned residents of instances of someone tampering with candy.

Chief Loreno says his department was informed by a worried parent late Saturday night after Fostoria's trick or treat.

"Two separate persons reported," Loreno said. "So if it's one, you kind of question if this is a prank gone wrong. We had the second, and they didn't appear to be connected in any way, so we want to take anything serious like this."

The police department quickly partnered with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Parents could bring in their kid's candy bags and have them x-rayed.

Though only two instances of candy being tampered with were reported, about a dozen people came in Monday morning to have the piece of mind that their candy was safe.

"We just moved here and this is my kid's first Halloween here, so it makes me leery now," said Lori Krites.

"I don't want to eat sewing needles and I don't think the kids do either," Nic Bowen said. "I went through it, but I mean it's Halloween candy, you don't know."