TARTA offers free bus service to and from Toledo fireworks on Friday from 9 locations

TOLEDO, Ohio — In celebration of Independence Day, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is providing free bus service from nine locations to the downtown Toledo Red, White & Kaboom Fireworks display on Friday.
Buses will arrive at the following pick-up locations at 8:15 p.m. and depart to downtown at 8:30 p.m.
- All Saints Church in Rossford
- Centennial Terrace
- Franklin Park Mall
- Lucas County Recreation Center
- Miracle Mile Shopping Center
- Meijer at 1500 E. Alexis Road
- Southland Shopping Center
- St. Luke’s Hospital
- Waterville Kroger
For detailed information about the above locations, visit www.tarta.com.
Buses will arrive in downtown Toledo at approximately 9 p.m. Buses will depart from Erie and Jackson streets about 20 minutes after the end of the fireworks display for return trips.
TARTA’s paratransit service will operate and follow holiday hours of 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 4.
The Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) administered by TARTA is available to registered customers who require door-to-door transportation service due to a qualifying disability.
The TARPS call center is available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5. p.m. at 419-382-9901 for paratransit customers to schedule a ride for Independence Day. The call center will also be available on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TARTA’s bus and paratransit services will resume normal operation on July 5.