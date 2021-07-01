TARTA offers free bus service to and from Toledo fireworks on Friday from 9 locations

The buses will leave from 9 locations at 8:30 p.m. to head downtown for the fireworks and return trips will depart 20 minutes after the show concludes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In celebration of Independence Day, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is providing free bus service from nine locations to the downtown Toledo Red, White & Kaboom Fireworks display on Friday.

Buses will arrive at the following pick-up locations at 8:15 p.m. and depart to downtown at 8:30 p.m.

All Saints Church in Rossford

Centennial Terrace

Franklin Park Mall

Lucas County Recreation Center

Miracle Mile Shopping Center

Meijer at 1500 E. Alexis Road

Southland Shopping Center

St. Luke’s Hospital

Waterville Kroger

For detailed information about the above locations, visit www.tarta.com.

Buses will arrive in downtown Toledo at approximately 9 p.m. Buses will depart from Erie and Jackson streets about 20 minutes after the end of the fireworks display for return trips.

TARTA’s paratransit service will operate and follow holiday hours of 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 4.

The Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) administered by TARTA is available to registered customers who require door-to-door transportation service due to a qualifying disability.

The TARPS call center is available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5. p.m. at 419-382-9901 for paratransit customers to schedule a ride for Independence Day. The call center will also be available on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.