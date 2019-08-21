TOLEDO, Ohio — America wouldn't be called the land of the free and the home of the brave if it weren't for our military members and first responders.

To honor their courage and service, the Toledo Zoo is offering free admission on Sept. 8 to all military members, police, firefighters and EMTs with their professional ID or badge.

Other visitors to the Zoo that day can sign the giant thank-you cards that will be located in the Main Plaza.

The cards will then be presented to local safety organizations at 1:30 p.m. in a short ceremony.

The Zoo is also honoring grandparents that day with free admission when accompanied by at least one grandchild.