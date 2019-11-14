TOLEDO, Ohio — With the cold weather fast approaching, you've probably already begun thinking of unique ways to keep the kid occupied.

Sanger Branch Library, located on Central Avenue, is one of the busiest libraries in town. With such a high volume of people, the library is prepared with a jam-packed schedule of activities for the whole family.

One experience the library offers for little ones is story time. It's an opportunity to get your child excited about books and learning. The librarian reads children's books aloud and engages with the kids through song and dance as well as arts and crafts. Different options for story time are offered by age group throughout the week.

Here is a look at the schedule:

Family story time — Monday's from 10-11:30 a.m.

Babytime — Tuesday's 9:45 - 10:30 a.m.

Toddler story time — Wednesday's 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Preschool story time — Thursday's 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

For more information about all the free activities offered by Sanger Branch Library, check out the library's website.

