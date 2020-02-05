TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus has put a strain on wallets and pantries.

To help ease the burden, a Toledo community center gave out food and supplies on Saturday and the response they got was more than they ever could have imagined.

Cars wrapped around the parking lot and down the street at the Fredrick Douglas Community Center where hundreds lined up for their drive-thru giveaway.

Organizers never thought they would have this many people come by.

“I was like, 'oh my gosh what a beautiful thing'," said Fredrick Douglas Community Center Executive Director Reggie Williams. "I never anticipated this. I’m just so grateful to God for what he’s doing for these people. I never imagined it would be this big."

The bags were filled with food, including chicken, fruit, vegetables, rice, and cereal. There were also packets with masks and coloring books for kids. Each bag brought a smile to the face of those who got it and those who handed it out.

“It’s an opportunity for them to think that they can get through tomorrow. They got through today, now they can get through tomorrow," said Williams. "We have to live in our moment but also think what greatness can tomorrow bring. That’s what we are trying to do today.”

Right now knowing someone is there for you makes a world of difference.

“It brings them hope. It also brings cheerfulness to the community that someone is thinking about them,” said Williams.

The Fredrick Douglas Center will continue doing these drive-thru giveaways the first Friday of each month.

Donations to support this event were provided by ProMedica, PrimaryOne Health, the Lucas County Health Department and private donors.

RELATED: Toledo schools team up to host canned food collection drive

RELATED: How to find a food bank in your area