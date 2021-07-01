Fraternity at Ohio University suspended 4 years for hazing, alcohol violations

Ohio University said the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta was suspended from campus until 2025 after the university found they were responsible for nine violations.

ATHENS, Ohio — A fraternity at Ohio University has been suspended for four years for nearly a dozen student code of conduct violations, according to the university.

In a release, Ohio University says the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta will not be allowed on campus until 2025.

A university investigation found the fraternity was responsible for the following violations:

Furnishing false information to University officials.

Alcohol Beverages Violation: Selling, distributing, or furnishing alcohol.

Alcohol Beverages Violation: Furnishing or causing to be furnished/alcohol to intoxicated persons.

Alcohol Beverages Violation: Student organizations.

Disruptive Conduct: Causing, inciting, or participating in any disturbance.

Disruptive Conduct: Failure to Comply

Harmful Behavior: reckless but not accidental behavior.

Hazing: Coerced Consumption.

Violation of University Policy Regarding Epidemic, Pandemic, and Community Health Requirements.

The fraternity will have to apply for reinstatement in 2025 if they want to return to the campus.

The fraternity's suspension comes a week after Gov. Mike DeWine signed Collin's Law, a bill named after Ohio University student Collin Wiant who was killed in a hazing incident in 2018.