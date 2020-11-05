TOLEDO, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike DeWine's Responsible Restart Ohio plan, all retail in Ohio is allowed to reopen as of Tuesday, May 12, as long as social distancing guidelines are met. Franklin Park Mall announced that it too will reopen and welcome back the public Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Mall representatives say that the shopping center will continue to follow city, county, state and national mandates and will have preventative measures in place to "ensure a clean, safe and comfortable environment for its shoppers and guests."

Among the changes visitors to the mall can expect are:

Schedule

Starting Tuesday, May 12; hours will be:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Parking

Parking is available except for the upper-level parking garage. Property entrances on these levels are closed as well.

Maintain six feet of distance between cars when parking.

The mall suggests that you determine the store you want to visit and then look at the map to determine the closest place for you to park.

Entrances/Exits

All entrances and exits will be available, and you’ll see signage with health and safety guidelines.

Look for hand sanitizer stations; please feel free to use them upon entering and exiting the mall.

While facemasks aren’t required in Ohio, mall officials recommend wearing one for protection.

Personal Health and Safety

Hand sanitizer stations are located near open entrances, restrooms, and in the food court.

During your visit, you are asked follow all social distancing and hygiene guidelines which include: Maintain a six-foot separation from others. You will see graphics for food operators to ensure you are maintaining the social distance recommendation. Frequent, 20-second hand washing or use of hand sanitizer. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, throw the tissue away and then wash your hands. Avoid touching your face including your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home if you’re not feeling well. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has additional guidelines.



RELATED: Gyms still in limbo with no opening date set

RELATED: Ohio retail stores to reopen Tuesday: What you need to know

Salons

Salons can begin re-opening Friday, May 15. We encourage calling ahead to make sure the salon is open and to understand their health and safety procedures. Our store directory has phone and website details.

Restaurants

Opening schedules will vary by restaurant. On Friday, May 15, restaurants may offer exterior dining options, while interior dining will be an option on Thursday, May 21.

Restaurants may be open in different capacities. Please call ahead to make sure the restaurant you’re interested in is open and to understand their on-site health and safety procedures. You can also check to see if your favorite restaurant is open by checking the store directory.



Common Areas

Food Court

Food court restaurants may be open in different capacities.

Before arriving, please call for information about current operations as well as any take-out and delivery options.

You’ll find hand sanitizer stations nearby for your use.

Restrooms

The number of available restrooms are limited for health and safety purposes, and maintaining sanitization guidelines provided by the CDC.

The malls says the janitorial team adheres to state and federal cleaning protocols and has a rigid cleaning schedule of all high-touch/high-traffic areas and surfaces, including restrooms.

Seating areas

Furniture in seating areas has been spaced at least six feet apart.