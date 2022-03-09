Franklin Park Mall closed on Saturday after water main break

The movie theater at the mall, which was taking part in a promotion in which all tickets were priced at $3, was also closed due to the water main break.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.

Franklin Park Cinema, which was running a promotion in which all movie tickets cost $3 was also closed down due to the water main break.

People with movie tickets were advised to contact the movie theater for specifics about tickets.

On Saturday morning just before 10 a.m., the west Toledo mall initially announced they would be temporarily closing until repairs could be made.

Later in the afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the mall announced they would be closed for the rest of the day.

Franklin Park Mall will be closed for the remainder of today 9/3/22 due to the water main break. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide updates on reopening as they are available. Posted by Franklin Park Mall on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Video taken by shopper Kregg Park Walter around 10 a.m. shows water in the parking lot near the entrance to Macy’s as well as the Key Bank on Talmadge Rd.

Earth-moving equipment was also seen in that area, around 4 p.m. as crews worked to make repairs.

The mall said they will provide further updates on when the mall will be reopening as soon as they are available.

MORE FROM WTOL 11: