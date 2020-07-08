Franklin Park 16 and XD to reopen Aug. 14, reduced-price tickets on sale Friday night

Cinemark says this reopening is an expansion of the Company’s test-and-learn process.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just like everything else in the world, the summer movie season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But fear not moviegoers, Cinemark Holdings Inc., is planning to reopen a select number of its theaters across the country including the Cinemark Franklin Park 16 and XD location on Aug. 14.

But of course, just like every other business that has reopened during the pandemic, guests should expect some changes to their moviegoing experience, including pricing.

Cinemark said upon reopening guests will be able to enjoy "Comeback Classic" films and favorite traditional snacks at a greatly reduced "Welcome Back" price.

Cash payments will not be accepted at concession stands to reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas. Tickets for adults will run for $5 and $3 for children and seniors.

For a more personal experience, moviegoers can also book a Private Watch Party in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests for $99.

Facemasks are mandatory for all guests and may only be removed for eating and drinking inside an auditorium.

Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times, which will be staggered to maximize physical distancing.

Cinemark says all locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures.

Below is a list of other changes expected to be implemented to the moviegoing experience:

Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theaters. All theaters utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.

Cinemark has streamlined its in-theater ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theater will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

There will be plenty of in-theater signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

Movie tickets will go on sale Friday night here.

Cinemark says this reopening is an expansion of the Company’s test-and-learn process, which will help define the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitation protocols and new technology, necessary for the opening of its U.S. circuit.