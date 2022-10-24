Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

Stop by both locations, Maumee and Toledo, from Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5 for candy collection.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event.

Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.

Not anymore because trick-or-treaters can bring their leftover, wrapped candy to both of Frankel Dentistry’s locations, Talmadge Road in Toledo and Keystone Drive in Maumee following their Halloween festivities.

In return, you will receive $1.00 per pound of candy that you bring.

All treats will be donated to a local group to be sent to Toledo troops. Last year, Frankel Dentistry was able to donate over a ton of candy to troops! They're trying to increase that amount this year.

Make sure to stop by either location on Monday, November 1 through Friday, November 5 for candy collection.