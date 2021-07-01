Fourth of July safe driving tips

Did you know that you have a 20-percent higher chance of being in a deadly car crash during the Independence Day holiday than on a normal driving day?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you know that you have a 20-percent higher chance of being in a deadly car crash during the Independence Day holiday than on a normal driving day?

The Fourth of July is usually filled with barbecues, fireworks and time with friends and family, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone who plans to be traveling this weekend to be cautious.

AAA estimates that 47.7 million Americans are planning to travel by car between July 1 and July 5. It's expected to be the second-highest amount of travelers on record for any Independence Day weekend.

Most people also die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

Driving longer distances and alcohol could play a big factor in crashes, so here are some tips to stay safe if you're going to be out on the road.

OSHP always reminds you to buckle up for safety, don't drive and drive and put the distractions away for your safe arrival to your destination this holiday weekend.