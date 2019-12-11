LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-trailer traveling on US 24 in Providence Township failed to stop when approaching an active accident scene Monday night and crashed into two police cruisers and a third vehicle.

Right before this accident took place, WTOL reporter Tyler Paley and photographer Eric Rerucha were on an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser when another vehicle crashed into them and broke one taillight.

Police were assisting in the incident on the side of the road when the semi-trailer approached them and failed to stop.

At least eight counties have declared Level 1 snow emergency as the first snowfall of the season leaves behind about 4" of snow and frigid cold.

RELATED: First Alert Day: Frigid cold coming tonight, lows into the teens

RELATED: 8 counties under Level 1 snow emergency

No one was hurt in either crash but police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.