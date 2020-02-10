Salons and barbershops still working hard to recover lost revenue, four months after reopening

Doug Keetion, the owner of Studio 3•2•NINE Salon Suites and Spa, says neighborhood staples like his owe it to the community to stay in business.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Salons and barbershops were hit hard during the pandemic lockdown.

It has been months since they were allowed to reopen. On National Hair Day, we checked in with one local salon to see how things are going.

Doug Keetion, the owner of Studio 3•2• NINE Salon Suites and Spa in Toledo says times have been tough, but they're working their best to thrive during this pandemic.

"Things have been pretty challenging, but overall, it's been good. I appreciate the understanding and the support from the community and understanding that the impact COVID-19 has had on small business," said Keetion, who owns the salon with his wife.

Sheryl Fletcher is one of the studio's clients supporting their efforts to get back on track. For Fletcher, the studio provides a little morale boost during a time when it is much-needed.

"Definitely makes me feel good, makes me feel pretty and Doug does a great job," said Fletcher.

If you can remember we talked to the studio back in May when it was able to reopen its doors. Since then Keetion, says it's lost more than half of its customers.

"It has affected the money side of it. We have to buy more products to service. Some stuff we can't even offer because the manufactures can't get the products. So, it has affected that part of the business," said Keetion.

However, clients like Fletcher say they need salons to exist during these difficult times.

"Definitely when you're working, you want to at least feel good and look good. It's so much depression going on right now too. So, when you get your hair done, there's a good feeling about yourself," said Fletcher.

Fletcher is speaking from experience. She survived COVID-19 after being in the hospital for a month.

And while the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, you can step in to help save these businesses.

"Speaking from Studio 3•2• NINE and all the local businesses, we need the community support behind us. You know, shop small, shop local. We really do need our community," said Keetion.