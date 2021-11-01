4 Lucas County Sheriff's Office employees face disciplinary action following death of inmate

The mother of 29-year-old Aaron Ferguson says the jail assumed her son had COVID-19, which led to a lack of proper medical attention.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four employees at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office face disciplinary action after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell back in September.

Aaron Ferguson, 29, was booked just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 11. He was arrested on charges of burglary and aggravated theft.

Less than 24 hours after his booking, Ferguson was found unresponsive.

According to a police report, nurses and EMS personnel conducted life-saving measures, but Ferguson was declared dead at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center just one hour later.

"We were told that he did tell them that he was sick and they did quarantine him, thinking he potentially had COVID," said Laurie Ferguson, Aaron's mother. "So they quarantined him rather than get him medical attention."

Laurie Ferguson said her son's autopsy showed his test for COVID-19 came back negative. His cause of death was determined to be from endocarditis, an infection of the heart's inner lining. Symptoms vary based on the infection's severity, but may include fatigue, fever and chills.

An internal affairs investigation was conducted to review Aaron Ferguson's incarceration in its entirety for any possible policy and procedure violations.

According to the sheriff's office, during the course of the investigation, it was determined that four employees violated LCSO rules.

Internal disciplinary review board hearings were held, charges were sustained, and discipline was administered as follows:

December 21, 2020 – Under Sheriff John Tharp

Nurse Tammy Willoughby – sustained charge of "incompetency or inefficiency" – 45-day unpaid suspension.

Nurse Denise Luettke – sustained charge of "incompetency or inefficiency" – 45-day unpaid suspension.

January 11, 2021 – Under Sheriff Michael Navarre