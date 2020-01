TOLEDO, Ohio — Four people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a two-car accident in south Toledo.

The accident happened on Airport Highway and Brookview Rd. just before 8 p.m.

WTOL

The accident blocked two westbound lanes on Airport Hwy. and one southbound lane of Byrne Rd.

The accident involved two minivans.

