Four gunshot victims found after overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An overnight shooting injured four people in Grand Rapids, police say.

Officers were on the scene of a traffic accident at Oakes Street SW and Ottawa Avenue SW around 1:30 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots fired nearby.

Police found four adult victims at Cesar Chavez Avenue SW and Oakes Street SW. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one sustained serious injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team is investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD.

Detectives working on the case can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

