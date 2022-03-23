Four County Career Center student accepted into U.S. Military Academy at West Point

It's the first time a student from the school has been accepted into the military academy.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — For the first time ever a Four County Career Center student was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Four County Career Center is a public vocational school in Archbold which serves students from 22 different school districts across Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams Counties.

Brendan Degryse, a senior in the I.T. Academy - Computer Programming and Game Design program, was awarded a Proclamation of Outstanding Achievement for being accepted into West Point.

Four County Board of Education President, Cindra Keeler, presented the award.

Brendan’s parents, Corey and Rochelle Degryse, supported their son during the presentation.

Brendan was nominated for the honor by Congressman Bob Latta. Each member of Congress, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate, is allowed a total of five appointees to each service academy.

“It was my sincere honor to nominate Brendan Degryse to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Brendan is an exemplary student and truly deserves this honor. I wish him the best during this pivotal point in his life,” said Latta. “I am extremely proud of the men and women at our military academies who will be leaders in our Armed Forces.”



In a statement, Four County Career Center said they are "proud of Brendan for making the decision to attend Four County and allowing the Career Center to play a role in his education as he sets his sights high for his future!"