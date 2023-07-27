4 people charged with disorderly conduct after 'fake gun' incident at Maumee Meijer

Two adults and one juvenile were charged with disorderly conduct. A third adult was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Three adults and one juvenile were charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly going into a Meijer in Maumee on Monday night, "driving erratically in the parking lot" and shooting each other with "'Orbeez' toy guns," according to a Maumee police report.

Angel Reynolds, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Jasmine Lucas, 18; Christopher, 20; and a 17-year-old were charged with disorderly conduct. It is WTOL 11 policy not to name minor suspects unless they are being charged as adults.

Police responded to a call that the four suspects were "pointing 'fake' guns" at the caller, who was inside the Meijer on Conant Street. According to the report, a responding officer followed the suspect vehicle as it left the parking lot and went to the parking lot of a Gordon Food Services on Holland Road. All four of the suspects were ordered out of the vehicle, but only three of them complied. Reynolds fled and was caught shortly after by another officer.

The 17-year-old told police that the group had gone into the Meijer and began shooting each other with the toy guns. She "admitted it wasn't the best decision," according to the report.