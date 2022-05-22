Four-car crash closes down Hill Ave. on Sunday evening

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash caused heavy damage to three cars and left a fire hydrant in the street. A fourth car fled the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bad accident sent two people to the hospital and shut down traffic on one of Toledo’s major east-west roads on Sunday afternoon.

Toledo police closed down Hill Ave. in west Toledo between Westwood and Telstar around 5:30 p.m. while they investigated the four-car crash.

The accident sent at least two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three cars suffered heavy and incapacitating damage as a result of the crash.

Toledo Fire and Rescue say a fourth car involved in the crash knocked a fire hydrant from the ground and lost its bumper and door before fleeing.

Witnesses say they stopped after the initial accident involving three cars when the fourth car came crashing through the site causing more damage in a domino effect.

It’s unknown at this time the extent of the injuries or the circumstances that led to the crash.

