1Matters founder announces resignation on social media amid scandal

On Saturday, Ken Leslie, the founder of the homeless advocacy organizations, announced his resignation from 1Matters and Veterans Matter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Founder of 1Matters and Veterans Matter philanthropy organizations Ken Leslie has announced his resignation on social media on Saturday after accusations of sexual harassment.

Three women signed and notarized affidavits that accused Leslie of sexual harassment in mid-August. The women sent emails to the boards of Veterans Matter, 1Matters and Toledo Streets Newspaper to have Ken Leslie removed from the boards of all three organizations.

“Owning my behavior and wanting to do the right thing are the same.” Leslie wrote in his social media post. “Though I will not be involved in either, I have the privilege of always loving the people who have been on this journey with me, those who served or been served.”