Foundation Park Bash fundraises for upkeep of 50-acre space

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The Foundation Park in Fostoria is one of the largest in this community. And on Sept. 14, community members can have a bash while supporting the space.

The 50-acre park has space for a wide variety of activities and is also the location where all of the Geary Family YMCA outdoor activities happen in the spring, summer and fall.

"The entire community can enjoy everything that Foundation Park has to offer. There's even a dog park out there that we also help manage as well," said Kristen Tiel, the president and CEO of the Geary Family YMCA.

But that upkeep can get pricey -- the local YMCA invests about $15,000 per year into the city-owned park --, so the community center planned the Foundation Park Bash from 5-8 p.m. next week in downtown Fostoria.

Family-friendly games, live music, food trucks and a cash bar will be among the offerings. Attendees can purchase a $20 food ticket in advance until Thursday, Sept. 7.

Trey Yates, the Geary Family YMCA's program director said offering the outdoor space to the public and continuing activities for local youth are crucial parts of the park's role in the community.

"Responsibility and being held accountable, that's a really great place to start for getting on the right track as a person," he said. "So, as far as helping to foster future community members, this is a critical thing to have going."