FOSTORIA, Ohio — A new program in Fostoria allows young adults to give back to their community and earn their GED all at the same time.

The YouthBuild program is a nationwide initiative to help people between 18 and 24 years old who did not graduate from high school reconnect with their communities.

Participants can sign up and receive workforce training, participate in projects around the city and simultaneously attend classes to work toward receiving their GED.

In Fostoria, YouthBuild will renovate homes owned by the Seneca County Land Bank, and take GED courses at the Fostoria Learning Center.

Participants are also paid stipends each time they attend class and help out on a build.

The federally funded program will be available in Fostoria for a minimum of three years. Organizers hope to plant the seed of accomplishment in local young adults.

"It is exactly an 'aha!' moment. And what it is, it's when you walk through the door and you're here on time, it's like, 'Wow, I can do this,' you know? 'I can do this. I can show up. I can be a part of this,'" Fostoria YouthBuild career coach John Page said.

To sign up for the Fostoria YouthBuild program, you can either visit the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership website, or simply show up in person at the Fostoria Learning Center