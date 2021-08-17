Fostoria woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Seneca County

One adult and two children were rushed to the hospital.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash on Monday in Louden Township killed a 27-year-old Fostoria woman and hospitalized a 24-year-old and two children.

According to police, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was driving east on TR 112. After passing another vehicle the Equinox drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert causing the SUV to overturn several times.

The driver, 27-year-old Patrica J. Standley, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Front seat passenger 24-year-old Devlin T. Houghtland was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained incapacitating injuries. Houghtland was transported to the hospital.

Two passengers were in the back of the SUV and a 14-month-old who was secured in a child safety seat and a 6-year-old child, who was not in a booster seat and was not wearing a seatbelt, were both rushed to the hospital. The 6-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.