Future Fostoria Teen Drop In Center in competition for $25K grant

The grant money will be awarded to the top 40 voted organizations. As of Tuesday the Teen Drop In Center was ranked 50th.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — One northwest Ohio city is looking for a boost to help support young people in their community.

Fostoria is asking for your help securing grant money to pay for a planned teen drop in center.

The creation of a new Fostoria Teen Drop In Center has been in the works for a while now.

Community leaders saw the need after a survey found more than 66% of households in Fostoria are single-parent homes. The town has neither a mall nor a movie theater.

So the Geary Family YMCA began working with Fostoria Schools to set up a Teen Drop In Center, where after school, students aren't just being watched, but are also engaged in programming that follows the 40 developmental assets for youth.

"Provides them with an opportunity to build healthy lifestyles. Which the 'Y' is all about, you know, promoting healthy living in developing our young people," said Tim Yenrick, CEO of the Geary Family YMCA.

The goal is to open the center by January.

In the meantime, the center is in the running for a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

To receive the funding, the group must be voted into the top 40 organizations on the State Farm website. The Fostoria Teen Drop In Center is currently at spot 50 as of Tuesday.

If awarded, that additional funding will provide six aerobic workout machines and a dance simulator for teens to use in the center.

"We believe in that development of our students as the whole child, investing in them as people and investing in them for being prepared for the future. Just making them the most well-rounded individual that we can," said Drew Bauman, principal of Fostoria Junior and Senor High School.

You can vote up to 10 times through Friday Oct. 2.