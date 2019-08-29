FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria teachers have unanimously voted to authorize their bargaining team to send a ten-day strike notice to the Fostoria Board of Education and the Ohio State Employment Relations Board, according to the Ohio Education Association.

The vote took place at a general membership meeting of the Fostoria Education Association on Wednesday.

"The Fostoria teachers' bargaining team now has the legal and contractual authority to schedule a strike date should the Fostoria Board of Education continue its unwillingness to reach a fair and reasonable contract settlement with its teaching staff," officials said in a statement.

Officials say the Fostoria Education Association and the Fostoria Board of Education had been in negotiations since May without reaching an agreement.

Mediation from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services has also proved unsuccessful.

Fostoria teachers say they believe they have no choice other than to consider a strike as a result.

The contract between FEA and the Fostoria Board of Education expired June 30.

There are no new bargaining dates at this time.

Read the full statement here:

FEA