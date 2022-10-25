Fostoria fifth-graders learn about potential careers at Make-it Day

In its second year, Make-it Day showcased what eight local employers can offer in future careers

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what's built in that factory down the street?

Or how many people work at a car dealership you drive by every day?

Those questions were answered for many fifth-grade students in Fostoria at a special workforce development event Tuesday.

More than 130 students from Fostoria Elementary visited the Fostoria Learning Center to get a first person and hands on understanding of what work goes into operating a local business.

"They have no idea about the flour, the health care facilities, the small businesses, automotive, construction," said Matt Kibler, workforce development director at Fostoria Learning Center. "There's so much that happens here locally, we have to take time to make it fun, make workforce fun."

Eight local employers took part in Make-it Day to help emphasize the career opportunities that are right here in the area.

And along with recruiting potential future workers, the day also helped students better understand the work of various Fostoria companies.

"A lot of people don't know what all goes into it," said Olivia Grohoske, a human resources specialist at Reineke Family Dealerships. "Just kind of open their minds a little bit on the different aspects and the different departments that we have at Reineke."

"So, we've been here for 136 years and a lot of people still don't know what we do here at Mennel," said Haley Felter with Mennel Milling. "So we're just education those students and a lot of their parents work for us and are with us every day."

And while not all the participating students will stay in the area for their careers, organizers hope events like today can give them a better understanding career options if they do.

"I've known some about the tools and the grain, but not so much the doctor stuff," fifth-grader Izzabella Dean said.

"We have to essentially build a fence around Fostoria and retain our own talent, and then draw in interest from other communities to bring talent in," Kibler said. "And I think we're doing a good job at that. It starts with the students, we have to start with this younger generation."

The Fostoria Learning Center plans to make Make-it-Day an annual event, with potential to expand into junior high grades as well.