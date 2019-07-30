FOSTORIA, Ohio — Six Fostoria organizations are offering residents a free program aimed at helping them get out of poverty.

At its new home in the Fostoria Learning Center, the program "Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin' by World" is an entirely free, 20-week course to instill a variety of lessons for people struggling with poverty.

Each class lasts two hours and each week classes focus on a different aspect of life.

From simple home care to how to apply for jobs and prepare for interviews, the goal is to leave participants with a new understanding of financial stability, stable housing and employment.

The funding comes entirely from local grants.

"The individuals who take this course have been living in poverty, and it's more generational poverty, and they don't know what to do to move themselves out. They're stuck. So, what this course provides them is the tools and the resources and the strategies to move themselves to the next step," said Tracie Lawton, director of the Fostoria Learning Center

Registration is open from now until August 26 and the first classes start up on Tuesday, Sep. 10.