FOSTORIA, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive Monday saying counties will not be permitted to use nursing homes or senior-living facilities as polling locations due to coronavirus concerns.

Because of this, the Seneca County Board of Elections says registered voters in Precinct Fostoria 4B that regularly vote at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, will now be voting at the New Life Family Worship Church, located at 800 Columbus Avenue, for the March 17 presidential primary election.

The directive from LaRose’s office was issued in hopes of mitigating any potential risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to vulnerable populations.

LaRose said last week his office didn’t expect any serious disruption to the primary election but he urged people to either vote early or request an absentee ballot if they were concerned about COVID-19.

The main doors to the polling location are off the back parking lot. Voting will occur in the Fellowship Hall to the right as you enter the building.

For more information, call the board of elections office at 419-447-4424.

