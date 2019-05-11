FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria Police stopped an aggravated burglary suspect as he was allegedly in the process of assaulting two women on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 400 block of S. Poplar Street around 8 a.m.

Police received a call of a male attempting forced entry into a woman's home, and arrived to find the door damaged from the break-in and a female screaming inside.

Officers followed the screaming and saw 27-year-old Montrice Coleman throwing a woman to the floor. Police say she is one of two women Coleman assaulted inside the home.

Coleman was charged with aggravated burglary as well as disrupting public service.

He also had two outstanding local warrants.

Police say medical assistance was offered to and refused by the females after being offered several times.

Coleman was taken to the Seneca County Jail.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.