Fostoria police seek help locating missing teenager

Fostoria Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old teenager who has been missing since late last month.

Police say Zach Reilly has been missing since April 27 from the city.

People from Tiffin and Toledo are especially being asked to keep their eyes open for the teen.

Zach is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs about 135 lbs.

At the time he went missing, Zach had long blonde hair.

If you know where Zach is, you are asked to call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.