FOSTORIA, Ohio — Authorities are beginning to investigate a death in Fostoria.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has confirmed they are assisting Fostoria police in the investigation on Circle Drive.
WTOL has called Fostoria police and a crew is headed to the scene, working to bring you the latest information.
This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.
