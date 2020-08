Officers say Dax was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and yellow shorts

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Fostoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 5-year-old girl.

Dax was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and yellow shorts.

Officers say Dax went missing the 1200 block of US 23 just south of Fostoria city limits.

It is unclear which way she may have went.