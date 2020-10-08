x
Fostoria man arrested for trying to solicit sex from undercover TPD officer posing as minor

The man was arrested after trying to solicit sex through text message from a 12-year-old girl, who was really an undercover TPD officer.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Fostoria man was arrested after he tried to solicit sex from a "juvenile" through text message, who was really an undercover Toledo Police officer.

Police say Roger Ferdin repeatedly solicited the undercover officer, who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, to engage in sexual intercourse and oral sex.

Ferdin said he would come to Toledo to meet up and told the undercover officer to wear a dress with no panties.

When Ferdin arrived in Toledo to the location given to him by the undercover officer, he was arrested.

Ferdin was charged with importuning.