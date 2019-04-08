FOSTORIA, Ohio — The assistant principal of Fostoria Junior/Senior High School was arrested on a charge of domestic violence Saturday.

Michael Daring, 39, is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

Fostoria City Schools released this statement in regards to the incident:

"This morning we were made aware of a challenging situation involving Mr. Daring. The district will be working with Mr. Daring and his family to work through this incident. At this point in time, we request that all respect the privacy of the Daring family. The district will have no further comment at this time."

Fostoria City Schools This morning we were made aware of a challenging situation involving Mr. Daring. The district will be working with Mr. Daring and his family to work through this incident. At this point in time, we request that all respect the privacy of the Daring family. The district will have no further comment at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated.