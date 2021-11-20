Fostoria fire reminds residents of free smoke detector availability after responding to three fires in 24 hour period

According to the fire department, none of the homes had working smoke detectors.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — It was a busy day for the Fostoria Fire Department on Friday and Saturday.

The department responded to three fires at homes in the city over the course of 24 hours. None of the residences had working smoke alarms, according to the fire department.

The first fire started just before noon on the 200 block of E. Fremont St.

According to a press release the cause of the fire was unattended cooking on a stove. The fire did damage to the kitchen and into the second-floor stairwell.

Although the fire was quickly put out, there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The second fire occurred at a home on the 400 block of Sandusky St.

Crews originally found heavy fire coming from the roof of the home just after 7 p.m.

According to the fire department, the fire was put out in less than an hour and contained to the upstairs and attic but the resident of the home and her 3 young children lost all of their possessions.

The third fire happened on Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m. on the 500 block of Maple St.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained to the area around the electrical panel in the basement.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.

The Fostoria Fire Department wants to remind people that they have free smoke detectors available for any resident of Fostoria or the surrounding area.

If you are interested in getting a smoke detector, please call 419-435-3206 for more information.