FOSTORIA, Ohio — It took the work of multiple organizations to make sure one Fostoria family could be together this holiday season.

Ginni Beaston is the Wraparound coordinator for the Seneca County branch of the Family and Children First Council.

She recently helped get Clouse Construction to help install this accessibility ramp at the Fostoria home of Jackie Wright.

Jackie had to have amputation surgery on her feet due to complications with diabetes, and hasn't been able to return home since the summer.

She has been living in an assisted living center in Lima for months because her house was not accessible

Now with this ramp in place just in time for Christmas, Jackie, who is the legal guardian of her three grandchildren, will finally be able to return to her family.

"What they did is an act of kindness, and it's so good to see that sort of thing. I'm blessed, I'm truly blessed," said Wright.

"We try to hook up whoever we can with whatever services are available. We're just very, very grateful to people like Clouse Construction that are stepping up and helping out a family in need," said Beaston.

Now Jackie said over the phone that she is working on arraignments to travel up from Lima to return home on Christmas Day.