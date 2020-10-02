FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fifteen people have been forced from their homes after a fire in Fostoria on Sunday evening.

Fostoria dispatchers says flames broke out just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment building on the 400 block of West Ridge Dr. near Van Buren St.

Scanner Media

There is no word on if there were any injuries or what the cause of the fire was.

